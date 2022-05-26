Parents across the country are struggling to find formula to feed their babies. They are driving for miles and asking faraway relatives to mail some. The California Department of Public Health created a dedicated website with formula-related resources, including where to find it and alternative options in case they can’t (such as a return to breastfeeding or temporary substitutions).
The scarcity started during the Covid-19 pandemic and worsened after manufacturer Abbott Nutrition recalled several powdered infant formulas produced at its facility in Sturgis, Michigan in February. Brands recalled include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating bacterial infections in four children who consumed formula from the plant.
Locally, one mom started a private Facebook group called Monterey Bay Area Formula Finders, now with over 300 members, for people to sell and trade different types of formulas.
Kassandra Martinez of Salinas, a member of the Formula Finders group, says the supply has been an issue since February. She’s gone to stores in Salinas, Prunedale, Hollister and Gilroy trying to find Similac Sensitive for her daughter, but is having a hard time. “Safeway in Hollister did 12 ounces for $28 – ridiculous,” she says. “The big can usually costs $34.”
Emily Hickok of the Consumer Protection Bureau in the District Attorney’s Office says her team has not investigated formula price gouging, but adds: “We would look into it if we receive a complaint.”
The federal government and Abbott agreed on May 16 to reopen the Sturgis facility, but it could take eight weeks before that formula gets to shelves.
