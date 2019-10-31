Everyone in Adriana Melgoza’s household is trained in how to answer the phone, including her three children, ages 12, 13 and 15. “Everything stops in my house when the phone rings,” Melgoza says. “We have a phone system to alert us, really wake us up.”
She is a 24/7 hotline volunteer who’s fielded hundreds of immigration enforcement help calls. Recently, she awoke at 2am to answer a call from a man in Royal Oaks who heard a knock at his front door, and described two men in black uniforms. “He called to ask if [he and his family] had the right to refuse entry to the house,” Melgoza says. “We provide constitutional rights information.” There was no warrant, she says, so she advised the man on the line he didn’t have to open the door. He didn’t, and the men left.
Melgoza volunteers with the Monterey Rapid Response Network, which launched after President Donald Trump was elected on a platform that included cracking down on immigration enforcement. Melgoza is from Mexico. “It helps me relate,” she says. “They ask questions like, ‘What am I doing wrong? I am a good person. I work, I contribute, I volunteer.’ I know what they mean – I am an immigrant. I don’t know why we are being persecuted.”
Deb Clifford, who co-founded the group, volunteers as executive director. “The night after the Muslim ban, there was a group of us who said, ‘This can’t happen,’” she says. “I got together with three friends who are undocumented and said, ‘What can I do, what do we need?’ They said it would be great to have somebody to call.”
Volunteers on the hotline (831-643-5225) field calls reporting activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, plus a lot of hateful calls. (Volunteers are trained to quietly hang up when those calls come in.)
In response to a U.S. Freedom of Information Act request, the Weekly received data from ICE on arrests in Monterey County since 2016.
The number of arrests has decreased dramatically since California became a sanctuary state in 2018 – but the decline began the year prior, when Trump took office. In 2016, officials arrested 29 suspected undocumented immigrants on the streets, at their homes or at work in Monterey County. Over the same time period, they made 391 arrests at the Monterey County Jail.
In 2017, ICE officers made 59 total arrests of suspected undocumented immigrants in Monterey County, and in 2018 they made 86 arrests. Through July 10, the most recent date reflected in the FOIA response, ICE made 31 arrests so far in 2019.
“In some cases, we have diverted resources to the border,” ICE spokesperson Paul Prince says. “That might result in a drop-off.”
The suspects live in Salinas, Seaside, Pacific Grove, Greenfield, King City and Soledad. The majority are from Mexico, but they are also from El Salvador, Honduras, Canada, South Korea and Peru.
Salinas immigration attorney Magnolia Zarraga says a decrease in numbers doesn’t minimize impact on people’s lives: “These all represent one person, so even one is huge.”
