At the end of Susan Street in the unincorporated community of Pajaro, a 3.41-acre plot of farmland sits fallow behind a chain link fence. Just to its north is the rise of the levee along the Pajaro River, the northern border of Monterey County.
Christine Shaw, who grew up on this street, looks out at the property, which has been farmland her whole life, and laments what might happen if a proposed farmworker housing project in that lot – which was considered by the County Planning Commission on Feb. 9, but continued to a future date – ultimately gets approved. There are the traffic impacts created by 60 units with a max capacity of 480 people. The fact that the neighborhood isn’t walkable to amenities like grocery stores. The fact that another farmworker housing project is being proposed on an adjacent lot, and that the bucolic charm of the neighborhood might be forever lost.
“It’s nice to live in a community like this,” says Shaw, who collected signatures of residents from every house on the street, owners and renters alike. “Don’t kill our community.”
Shaw, who is bilingual, has spent the last several weeks since learning about the proposed project and informing other residents about the proposal, as many in the community speak only Spanish. Early public meetings about the project weren’t publicly noticed in Spanish (the Planning Commission meeting, in contrast, was).
Shaw says she understands the need for farmworker housing, but feels it shouldn’t have to be located here; she says a better location would be to the east, down San Juan Road.
The proposal calls for building by Avila Construction, which has recently finished a handful of farmworker housing projects locally, including Spreckels Crossing for Tanimura & Antle in 2017, with what became Avila’s template.
That project, too, faced pushback from the Spreckels community, but Mike Avila says that after his company built it, all the complaints went away because the impacts some residents feared didn’t materialize.
“They’re all hard-working people,” Avila says of residents at the projects his company has built. “[Locals] didn’t even know they were there.”
Avila designs his projects to be up to the standard of modern dorms on a college campus: two bedrooms in each unit with four beds and a bathroom in each, new furniture, a TV, wi-fi, kitchen and storage lockers. And Premium Packing, which would provide employee housing at the site, would have buses going to the fields in early morning and coming back late afternoons, off peak commute times.
“The outcome of this is going to be great,” Avila says.
One of the principals of the developer, Rio Vista Group LLC, is Josh Stratton, chief of staff for Supervisor John Phillips, whose district includes Pajaro. If the project – whether approved or denied by the Planning Commission – is appealed to the Board of Supervisors, Phillips says he will recuse himself from voting.
County Counsel Les Girard says the hearing before the supervisors would be “de novo,” meaning that the project would be considered anew, so if the vote breaks down 2-2, the project will not be approved.
Shaw hopes it doesn’t come to that. “We’re not anti-development,” she says, “but this is a case of Pajaro rises together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.