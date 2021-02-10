IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING, BUT LET’S SAY IT ANYWAY: THE AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM WILL LOOK VERY DIFFERENT THIS YEAR. With Covid-19 restrictions drastically changing the face of professional sports, what was once an entertainment spectacle of audience interaction and adoring fans coming out to watch celebrities team with pro golfers, will be strictly business this year, from Feb. 11-14.
The hundreds of thousands of spectators won’t be allowed on the golf course grounds this year. No lavish parties, no sky suites. The hospitality portion of this year’s event has been completely eliminated. The only way to watch this year will be live on TV.
There were only six celebrities scheduled to take part in a one-day “AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge” on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Don’t worry, Bill Murray – a Pro-Am regular – is one of those six chosen to play, so fans didn’t have to miss any of his antics. Other celebrities include the rapper Macklemore and actress Kathryn Newton. But other than that, the amateur portion of the tournament has been canceled.
This year’s fundraiser is simply a PGA Tournament with 156 professional golfers playing on two courses for four rounds. The tournament will take place on the famed Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links. “It will be a professional golf tournament,” says Steve John, tournament director and CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts the event.
Before you think about tuning out of this year’s event, consider that this year will be a lot more interesting for fans of the PGA Tour, with a more difficult course than in years past.
“In the past, the course has been set up with amateur players in mind,” John says. “This is a professional event only now, and they can adjust to the level of the players.”
The PGA has greater stretch in what they can do with the legendary courses. “If you’ve got three courses and amateurs,” says PGA Tour Senior Tournament Director Stephen Cox, “then we are locked in on a golf course setup for three days.”
The pins will be moved for the third and fourth rounds, rather than just for the fourth round. This means the holes will be moved after the first cut on Friday and there won’t be any consideration for the amateur players.
Cox notes greater flexibility on multiple fronts. “With the slightly different format of having only two courses as opposed to three, and having no amateurs, it does provide the opportunity for the rules committee to do a few things that ordinarily wouldn’t be available to us,” he says.
On top of pin movement, this means the use of different tee boxes – some holes could see a completely different look to that of years past.
Pace of play will be different this year as well. With no time or celebrities to stop for autographs, no hijinks and no slow players, the game will move a little faster.
“It gives us greater flexibility not having to worry about visuals for fans,” Cox says. But he adds the spectators will be missed: “I definitely prefer it with fans.”
John feels the same way, but maybe for a different reason – as the CEO of a nonprofit that relies on revenue from this event to grant to local causes, last year totaling $12.3 million.
“There’s no spectators, so that revenue source is gone this year,” John notes.
A loss of spectators at this year’s event mean a loss of revenue for MPF, but according to John, there are some silver linings. All of the amateur golfers that would have been competing still paid their entry fees, despite not being able to play. AT&T made its full contribution, as did many sponsors. Those that didn’t still donated somehow. John is hopeful that the foundation can still donate something close to the $12.3 million, the same amount it donated did last year.
Covid-19 restrictions aren’t the only factor that are causing big changes to this year’s tournament. With rain on the horizon the weekend, the PGA has to be ready for a change of weather.
“We are locked in to cover potentially three different wind directions, three different velocity levels,” says Cox, “and the potential of having rain on one day and no rain on another.”
Coming into this week’s event, 36-year-old American Dustin Johnson – who has won this tournament twice – leads the PGA world tour. With Phil Mickelson winning two years ago for his fourth time and finishing third last year, he is certainly a perennial favorite.
But it’s not just the big names that reign at Pebble Beach. Last year’s winner, Nick Taylor, is currently number 125 in the Official World Golf Ratings. 2018’s winner, Ted Potter Jr., is currently 408 in the OWGR. If this shows anything, it’s that this tournament is up for grabs.
You don’t have to be a shining star everywhere else on the tour to have your day in Pebble Beach.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am For schedule and more info, visit.attpbgolf.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.