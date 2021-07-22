The Bulldog British Pub, positioned prominently in the city’s Lighthouse District, has been a centerpiece of New Monterey since 2005. However, as the city’s nightlife has emerged from pandemic shutdowns, the pub has remained empty and prospects for a reopening are uncertain.
The building’s front facade is stripped to its wooden foundation and guarded by a six-foot fence. A sign hangs over the entrance to former neighbor, Nacho Bizness, that reads “BULLDOG IS CLOSED FOR REPAIRS BE BACK SOON HAPPY HOLIDAYS.” Google lists the location as permanently closed and the phone number to the business is no longer in service.
However, pub owner Christine Kerr has not given up hope and says she is “preparing a package” to present to her landlord.
“Hopefully the Bulldog will be open soon,” Kerr says. She declines to comment further.
Lori Lynn Williamson, chief building officer for the city of Monterey, says the building has had an active permit for interior improvements since February 2019. She says part of the project is an expansion into the space previously occupied by Nacho Bizness, which has since relocated to downtown Monterey.
Williamson says two separate contractors have bailed on the project and no contractor is listed for the remaining work. Monterey-based Icon Building and Development was one of the former contractors. A representative says they are “unfortunately” no longer on the project but declines to comment further.
“We’re anxious to see the project successfully complete,” Williamson says. “The permit is active through at least the end of the year.”
