Election Day Voters

Election day is Tuesday, June 7.

 Parker Seibold

SAVING LIVES

Volunteers are needed to donate blood at several upcoming drives to help decrease the blood shortage. All blood types are welcome, and platelets are needed. A bonus: You get a free sugary snack.

1-5pm Friday, June 3 at Girl Scouts of Monterey County, 10550 Merritt St., Castroville; 10am-2pm Saturday, June 4 at Del Monte Shopping Center, 1410 Del Monte Center, Monterey; and 1-5pm Thursday, June 9 at Bernardus Lodge, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Free. To make an appointment, visit italant.org or call 877-258-4825.

LIGHTS ON

Central Coast Energy Services offers energy assistance programs to low-income families. Learn about eligibility and how it works at these upcoming virtual presentations.

4pm every Wednesday in June (June 8, 15, 22 and 29). Free. 888-728-3637, bit.ly/energyoutreach2022.

DEMOCRACY WORKS

Primaries are around the corner, and if you want to contribute to the functioning of America’s democracy you can sign up to become a poll worker for Election Day.

6am-9:30pm on Election Day (Tuesday, June 7) at various locations throughout Monterey County. Training and proof of vaccination are required. Stipend provided. Bilingual workers are needed. 796-1499, bit.ly/mocopollworker.

TALK TO THE MANAGEMENT

Once a month, Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar provides a live, virtual update about goings on in the city of Monterey. Tune in to hear about policy discusions and more.

9:30am Wednesday, June 8. Free. Viewable online at youtube.com/cityofmonterey.

TEST RESULTS

Covid-19 is again on the rise in Monterey County. It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the first time, or to get a booster. You can also get tested for free at various locations.

To view a weekly schedule of vaccination clinics and testing clinics, viewable in English and Spanish, visit montereycountyvaccines.com or call 211.

GET COVERED

Gonzales community health workers will help to enroll residents in Medi-Cal. Since May 1, low-income people ages 50 and older are eligible for health insurance in California regardless of their immigration status.

2-5pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. At the technology portable classroom near Fairview Middle School, 1 4th St., Gonzales. Free. A form of ID is required. For more information, call 755-6300 or 208-4296.

