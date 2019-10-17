The recent blackouts experienced by hundreds of thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers didn’t hit Monterey County. But they easily could have, according to Gerry Malais, the county’s emergency services manager.
He points out that transmission and distribution lines will be shut down when warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds combine to produce a heightened chance of fire. That kind of situation triggers a red flag warning by the National Weather Service. “Monterey County gets two to three of these warnings a year so I expect a blackout at some point,” Malais says, adding that the county has response plans in place for various power shut-off scenarios.
The reality of a power grid that isn’t always on has brought a renewed sense of urgency to local elected leaders and entrepreneurs who are working to implement a technology known as microgrids. A community or a business with a microgrid would have its own source of supply – usually renewable – and an electrical network able to distribute power regardless of shutoff actions by PG&E. Because no long-distance wires are involved there would be less risk of a spark setting off a forest fire.
Tom Habashi, CEO of Monterey Bay Community Power, the regional government agency that buys power on behalf of ratepayers, recently spoke about the need for microgrids. At a MBCP meeting in September, he said, “A lot of customers, especially those who are managing facilities that are critical, are coming to us and saying, ‘Can you do something?’” For now, MBCP is compiling an inventory of fire stations, hospitals and other critical facilities in order to eventually offer them backup power by installing a microgrid.
An example of an existing local microgrid is the one powering a Taylor Farms plant in Gonzales with a supply of solar, wind and excess industrial heat. Taylor Farms installed the system in 2016 because electricity rates were expensive and the plant was experiencing disruptive dips in the voltage delivered by PG&E, according to Nicole Flewell, Taylor Farms’ director of sustainability. If a grid shutoff comes, the plant could carry on, washing, chopping and chilling produce as if nothing happened.
Taylor Farms is also supporting an effort by the city of Gonzales to install a microgrid at its agricultural industrial business park. “The city has set itself up as a small electric utility to facilitate the development,” City Manager Rene Mendez says. “We are out there soliciting proposals from companies to come and build the microgrid.” The project was envisioned as part of the city’s trailblazing climate action plan.
Microgrids can also be a way to lower prices and increase power reliability for people living in apartment complexes, says Marina City Councilmember Adam Urrutia. He belongs to a coalition pushing for new policies that would prioritize microgrids. Urrutia’s private-sector partner in this effort is Bill Shevlin, CEO of Mavericks Renewable Energy. Shevlin says his company has analyzed the potential for microgrids at low-income apartments in Marina, Watsonville and Salinas.
Hurdles remain, Shevlin adds, but he’s optimistic about the future of microgrids: “It’s becoming apparent to more people that the utilities are not always going to be there for you.”
