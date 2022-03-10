In the past year, over 8,000 Monterey County low-income households have received $46 million in rental and utility assistance out of $50 million made available through California’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), according to Katy Castagna, CEO of United Way of Monterey County, which is distributing funds on behalf of the county through a network of nonprofits. The mixture of state and federal dollars kept thousands in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, but some people were left out because they earned a little too much or couldn’t prove their rental situation.
Last fall, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved $150,000 for a new housing permanency program to aid those who could not qualify for ERAP. It’s also being distributed through United Way, in partnership with Goodwill Central Coast, which received $94,000 to distribute through June. (Gathering for Women received the remainder.)
Although “housing” is in the title, the funds do not go directly for rent or mortgage payments, rather for expenses for things like child care, health care, repairs, legal assistance or credit card debt. It’s meant to prevent people from making decisions on paying rent or other pressing bills, especially impossible choices like choosing between rent and fixing a car to get to work, says Jaime Reynolds, Goodwill’s vice president of workforce and administration. “They are faced with these obstacles that no one should be faced with,” she says.
Gloria Torres, an assistant of workforce and administration, says she’s noticed through the pandemic that some people had to quit their jobs or cut their work hours to supervise their children who were distance learning, draining savings and creating stress.
“We are reducing barriers so people can wake up and say, ‘Today is going to be a good day. The stress is off,’” Torres says.
