PLANNING AHEAD
The city of Soledad is seeking volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission, which is in charge of reviewing and adding revisions to the city’s general plan. This includes assisting in zoning ordinances, administrating specific plans and more. Learn about what’s entailed at this informational session.
6pm Thursday, Jan. 5. Virtual meeting at bit.ly/SoledadPCInfo. Free. Applications available at the Soledad Gateway Center (502 Front St.) or online at bit.ly/SoledadPCApp. For more information, 223-5020.
NEW LEADERS
Monterey County supervisors and the new Monterey County sheriff are sworn in during a public ceremony. A reception follows to congratulate new leaders.
11am Tuesday, Jan. 10. Monterey County Board of Supervisors chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas. Free. 755-5066, co.monterey.ca.us.
HIGH COURT
The League of Women Voters of Monterey County presents a talk titled “Examining the Supreme Court: Local Implications of Recent Rulings” at a lunch-and-learn meeting with guest speaker Michelle “Mickey” Welch, adjunct professor of constitutional law at Monterey College of Law.
11:30am Wednesday, Jan. 11. Unitarian Universalist Church, 490 Aguajito Road, Carmel. Free/talk; $25/lunch; reservations required. For reservations, call Beverly Bean at 236-1611 or email beverlygb@gmail.com.
GOING GREEN
Sustainable Pacific Grove presents an introduction to the Blue Zones Project, and explains its potential benefits to the community. BZP Monterey County is partnering with local companies and cities around the county to “promote the health and well-being of residents.” Veronica Plascencia, of Blue Zones, is the guest speaker.
7pm Thursday, Jan. 12. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. sustainablepg@gmail.com, montereycounty.bluezonesproject.com.
CRITICAL TRAINING
Suicide Prevention Services of the Central Coast offers a two-day training program called ASIST, teaching participants how to help those at risk of suicidal thinking, behavior, and attempts. The first two-day training session kicks off this month. Participants must attend both days; pre-registration is required.
