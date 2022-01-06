SUPPORT FOR ALL
The pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional well-being of many people, including people of color. The Village Project hosts a webinar focused specifically on how people of color are affected and steps toward recovery, even amid ongoing uncertainty with the Covid-19 virus and the economy, and evolving public health protocols. Speakers include Grace Carroll, program evaluator for The Village Project’s Emanyatta program, and Cathay Gutierrez, former deputy director of the Monterey County Behavioral Health Bureau.
2-4pm Saturday, Jan. 8. Virtual event. Free. To register visit villageprojectinc.org. For more information, call 392-1500.
BETTER CREDIT
Score Central Coast hosts a presentation for those who want to learn how to improve their credit score. Attendees learn about rebuilding poor credit scores, fixing a wrong credit score and more. The webinar is presented by Daniel Hasegawa, business development manager for Excite Credit Union.
1-2:30pm Wednesday, Jan. 12 Free virtual event. To register, visit bit.ly/cs-cc. For more information, email central.coast@scorevolunteer.org.
HOUSE AND HOME
The housing crisis is well known. The question is, what to do about it? The League of Women Voters of Monterey County hosts a talk titled “Affordable Housing: Now and its Future.” Panelists include Heather Adamson, director of planning at AMBAG; Esther Malkin, founder and director of the Monterey County Renters United; and Michael DeLapa, founder and executive director of LandWatch Monterey County.
Noon Wednesday, Jan. 12. Livestreamed virtual event; registration required. Free. To attend, email LWVmryco@gmail.com.
CYBER WAR
Cybersecurity expert John Arquilla speaks about his book Bitskrieg: The New Challenge of Cyber Warfare and challenges, solutions and potential changes in the realm of cybersecurity, that apply both to our everyday lives and to and international affairs.
