BETTER PARK
The city of Salinas is asking the public to weigh in on the Closter Park renovation project. City officials will apply for a State Parks grant to improve this park, and members of the public are invited to comment on their priorities.
Public meetings will be held at 6pm on Thursdays Jan. 7 and 14, and 10am on Saturday, Jan. 16. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. For more information, 758-7306, cityofsalinas.org/prop68.
MATTERS OF LAW
California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. a nonprofit that serves low-income workers in rural areas and small cities in California, has a Covid-19 workers’ rights helpline. The calls are free and confidential. People can get legal advice about working rights during Covid-19, such as getting paid or unpaid time off, unemployment benefits and more.
The workers’ helpline is available from 9am-5pm Mon-Fri. 1-800-357-9513.
CALL THEM OUT
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Monterey County has a direct line where agricultural workers can report safety concerns, such as lack of proper protective equipment or being forced to work while sick. Workers can also report about wildfires and pesticides.
The phone line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls in English and Spanish. 809-2394.
HOMEWORK HELP
Monterey County Free Libraries is offering homework help via Zoom. Students can get live help with their homework and learn about other online resources. The Homework Center is free, and available from 3-6pm Tues-Thurs.
Students can join by phone, 1-669-9006-833, using the meeting ID 91483147952# or online at bit.ly/31i059f using the password 080718.
IN THE ZONE
Blue Zones Monterey County launched in Salinas and has gotten a foothold there. Now it’s expanding to the Monterey Peninsula to truly earn its countywide name. A Zoom event/virtual celebration invites members of the community to learn about the mission of creating healthier lifestyles and what Blue Zones will offer in its broader geographic reach.
5-6pm Thursday, Jan. 7. Free; register in advance at bit.ly/bluezonesmontereylaunch. For information, bluezonesproject.com/montereycounty.
