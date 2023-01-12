CREEK SIDE
Help clean up Gabilan Creek with volunteers organized by Return of the Natives. Snacks and water are provided. The event will be postponed only if it is raining hard on the day of the event. Volunteer groups of 10 or more are asked to RSVP.
10am-1pm Saturday, Jan. 14. Gabilan Creek, E. Laurel Drive and Constitution Boulevard, Salinas. Free. Visit the website or call day for a voicemail recording to find out if the event is postponed due to rain. 582-3686, bcarrazco@csumb.edu, csumb.edu/ron.
HELPFUL HIKING
It’s volunteer day at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. This month, the Monterey Bay Area Hiking Group is returning to Cypress Grove to remove sprouting panic veldtgrass before it can get re-established. Afterwards, take a moment to hike the reserve as a reward for yourself. Bring water, closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and a hat; work gloves and snacks provided. Inform the ranger at the kiosk you are attending the volunteer work day for complimentary admission.
9am-noon Wednesday, Jan. 18. Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, Highway 1, Carmel. Free. volunteer.monterey@parks.ca.gov, bit.ly/MontereyHikingGroup.
MENTAL WELLNESS
AIM Youth Mental Health is offering training and certification to help parents, teachers and counselors become confident in helping children and teens with mental health challenges. The goal is to create a county-wide safe space for Monterey County’s youth. The online course consists of two hours of self-paced content and five hours of instructor-led training via Zoom. Upon completion, adults are certified as youth mental health first aiders.
5:30pm-8pm Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 18-19. $170 tuition; financial aid available, offering a discounted rate of $85. Contact Margaret D’Arrigo for financial aid at margaret@aimymh.org. Sign up at aimymh.org/mental-health-first-aid. 372-1600.
SITUATIONAL AWARENESS
Stay up to date on storm-related alerts, including evacuation warnings and orders and shelter locations, by signing up to receive emergency alerts from Monterey County. You can also find more information about disasters and county response by visiting the website.
