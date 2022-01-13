SAFETY FIRST
F&M Auto Repair and CHP host a class about driver safety to help new drivers or soon-to-be drivers. This includes tips on how to avoid accidents, what to do if you are involved in an accident and seatbelt use.
6-8pm Thursday, Jan 13. 2370 Relleum Drive, Suite E, Soledad. Free. For more information, text 831-296-0166.
REACHING TEENS
What do you say or do when encountering a young person who might be facing mental health or substance abuse challenges? Learn what to do in this youth mental health first aid training from the National Council on Mental Wellbeing. Attendees learn how to interact with adolescents ages 12-18. Presented by AIM Youth Mental Health.
Registration is full, but a waitlist is available. Online training will be 11am-4pm Friday, Jan. 28. Free. To register, email tricia@aimymh.org.
BETTER FARMING
This Farm Bureau webinar provides ag employers with insights into frequent Cal/OSHA violations, safety procedures, and fleet management practices. It’s recommended for farm owners, operators, managers, supervisors and HR staff.
9-11am Tuesday, Jan. 25. RSVP by Friday Jan. 14 be emailing administration@montereycfb.com. Free. For more information, call 751-3100.
LEAD OUTDOORS
For young people who like the outdoors, Big Sur Land Trust is seeking volunteers to join its Youth Outdoor Leadership program. Participants receive up to a $2,500 stipend.
The last day to apply is Wednesday, Jan 19. Open to ages 16-19; applications in English and Spanish. ccalhoun@bigsurlandtrust.org, bigsurlandtrust.org.
STORY TIME
Monterey County Free Libraries are adapting to Covid (again) and offering Stay & Play 2.0, inviting kids and their caregivers to have fun reading and learning. This time they provide grab-and-go activities and an outside story walk.
10am-noon every Friday from Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Seaside Library, 550 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free; while supplies last. 899-8222, mcfl.polarislibrary.com.
SCHOOL PAYS
Through the Community Foundation for Monterey County, there are $1.4 million available through more than 65 scholarship funds for students. Eligibility varies based upon the fund.
