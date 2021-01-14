Toolbox 01.14.21

LENDING LIBRARY
During this stay-at-home season, Monterey County Free Libraries is providing grab-and-go meals and activity bags to youth up to age 18. The program started on Jan.12 and will run until April 30. Bags are available for pickup at Gonzales, Greenfield, Carmel Valley, King City, San Ardo, San Lucas and Soledad libraries.
For more information, visit emcfl.org or call 883-7555.
SAVE A LIFE
Family Service Agency of the Central Coast is seeking suicide crisis line volunteers. In an online training, learn self-care, listening skills, and suicide and crisis intervention techniques for picking up the phone in someone’s darkest moment. Participants must be 18 or older and no previous experience is necessary.
Mandatory training sessions begin Jan. 21 and run through March 11. The volunteer training sessions go from Jan. 21-March 11; early registration is required. sps24hr@fsa-cc.org, suicidepreventionservice.org
EDUCATION FOR ALL
What’s next for racial justice and equity in education? The town hall features speakers Tony Thurmond, the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Dr. Pedro A. Noguera, the dean of Rossier School of Education at USC.
6-7:30pm Tues, Jan. 19. Free to attend; register online at tinyurl.com/SCCRJE; for more information, email vvalentin@santacruzcoe.org
WHAT’S NEXT
The Democratic Women of Monterey County discuss the future of the California Democratic Party during a Zoom meeting, featuring keynote speaker Delaine Eastin, former state assemblymember and Superintendent of Public Instruction. Eastin is a candidate for chair of the state party. DWMC will also present the 2021-2023 board of directors and officers.
11am-1pm Thursday, Jan. 21. The event is free, but people can reserve a spot by Jan. 19 at dw-mc.org. For information, email info@dw-mc.org
MOMENTS OF ZEN
Monterey Bay Moves, an outdoor fitness and health business based in Marina, is offering a free 30-minutes yoga class via Zoom. It is called Midday Yoga Flow and participants don’t need to wear active clothing.
12:05-12:35pm every Tuesday. Registration is at montereybaymoves.ptminder.com
