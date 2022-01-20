ON THE STREETS
The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers is looking for volunteers to count unhoused people on the streets in the biannual point-in-time homeless census. Help gather critical data that will be used in policy decisions.
6-10am Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28. To register, visit bit.ly/2022upt. Due to Covid-19, teams are encouraged to apply together. For more information, email info@chsp.org or call 204-7842.
STRONGER FAMILIES
CORE Investments and Central Coast Early Childhood Advocacy Network presents a virtual workshop for parents to learn strategies for how to strengthen their families and support each other. Topics include community resilience, family wellness, and culture and belonging.
4-6pm Tuesday, Jan. 25. Via Zoom, in English and Spanish. To register, visit bit.ly/PPSummit2022. For more information, email info@first5monterey.org
GET STARTED
The city of Pacific Grove has water credits available for purchase for a limited time. Those who want to start a business, build an accessory dwelling unit or want to remodel are encouraged to apply.
For more information, call 648-3189 or email lohalloran@cityofpg.org. The deadline is June 30.
LANGUAGE EXCHANGE
Students from Middlebury Institute of International Studies and members of the community join in weekly conversations in English and Spanish to improve their second language (at intermediate or advanced levels), and also learn about each other’s lives and culture. Join them to practice speaking and listening.
10am-2pm Fridays from Jan. 28 to May 21. In person at Hartnell College, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. The class is free and non-credit; registration required. For more information contact Carol King at cking@hartnell.edu
FREE TESTS
Every household in the U.S. can request four free rapid Covid-19 tests through a new government program.
Order online at covidtests.gov. Orders will ship in seven to 12 days.
HELPING BUSINESS
King City is accepting applications for its business assistance program from business owners who have been impacted by the pandemic. Grants up to $10,000 that will be awarded on a lottery basis.
