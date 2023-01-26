ACCESSIBILITY UPDATES
Learn about what has taken place so far in Monterey’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan update, which is in progress. The city is hosting two town hall meetings, inviting the public to provide feedback and perspectives on programs and activities, as well as access to city-owned facilities.
10am in-person; 6pm online Thursday, Jan. 26. Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3762. Register for zoom at bit.ly/MontereyADAupdate. For more information, visit haveyoursaymonterey.org/ada-transition-plan-update.
BUSINESS SAVVY
Monterey law firm Fenton & Keller hosts its annual “New Year, New Laws” seminar, geared toward business owners, HR managers and other professionals who deal with personnel issues. The seminar focuses on new employment laws and workplace compliance issues in 2023, including pay transparency requirements, fair employment practices and wage updates.
8-11:45am Friday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 31. Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside. $75; registration is required at fentonkeller.com/new-year-new-laws-2023-registration. For more information, contact Julia Smith at 373-1241, jsmith@fentonkeller.com.
BUDGET TALKS
It’s budget season, and the Salinas community budget forums are underway, seeking public input from residents. Take a survey online or attend one of a series of four community meetings (three are remaining) to provide feedback on what budget priorities you would like to see in the coming years.
6-8pm Tuesday, Jan. 31. Salinas City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. Free. 758-7201. Survey at bit.ly/salinas23.
FRESH FOODS
The city of Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market and is looking for qualified individuals or organizations to manage it. The operator would manage a certified market in the West Broadway Urban Village, the City Hall parking lot or Oldemeyer Center parking lot providing affordable, accessible, fresh fruits and vegetables for the community while reflecting the city’s diversity.
