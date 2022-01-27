DIY DIRT
Salinas Valley Recycles hosts a composting workshop. Learn how to make your own compost, and get a free compost bin to get started.
10-11am Saturday, Jan. 29. Salinas Valley Recycles recycling center, 139 Sun St., Salinas. Free. Bilingual session. To register and more information, visit bit.ly/svswa-comp-2022.
FUNDING DISTRIBUTION
What do you think the city of Salinas should fund? City officials hold several community meetings about the budget, and invite public feedback on what projects should receive funding priority across the city.
6-8pm Thursday, Feb. 3. Via Zoom, using ID 854 9143 7239. To complete the survey online, visit bit.ly/salinasbudget2022. For more information: 758-7396, cityofsalinas.org.
OCEAN LOVE
Save Our Shores holds a Sanctuary Steward training. Attendees learn about marine conservation by doing outreach, beach cleanups and more.
Trainings are on Wednesdays starting on Feb. 2. The first three classes are from 6-8pm on Zoom, and the last class is in-person from 5-7pm in Santa Cruz. Free. To register, visit bit.ly/sos-appfeb2022. For more information visit saveourshores.org or email volunteer@saveourshores.org.
BOOSTING DEMOCRACY
The Monterey County Elections Department is looking for volunteers to become poll workers in the upcoming 2022 primary and general elections. Help ensure free and fair elections take place locally.
To fill an application online, visit bit.ly/mocopw2022. For more information, call 796-1499 or email mcepollworker@co.monterey.ca.us.
BETTER OUTCOMES
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is seeking feedback about its redistricting process to develop recommendations for the next 2030 Redistricting Commission.
5pm Wednesday, Feb. 2 is the last day to complete the survey. To provide feedback, visit bit.ly/ccrc_survey2022. For more information about the commission, visit wedrawthelinesca.org.
GREEN THUMBS
Even succulents require some amount of love and attention to thrive. The Salinas Public Library distributes succulent kits that include a 2-inch starter plant and toolkit to help you take care of your new plant.
