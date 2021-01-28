MENTAL HEALTH CHECK
The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a family-to-family education program to help adult family members and friends of people who suffer mental health conditions learn problem-solving and communication tools to support loved ones in their treatment and recovery. The eight sessions give information about different mental health conditions such as anxiety, bipolar and depressive disorders, schizophrenia and more.
The program runs from Feb. 9-March 30 via Zoom. Free; advance registration required. 422-6264, vroman1@namimonterey.org, namimonterey.org
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Monterey Recreation and Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula team up to offer a drive-thru meal pickup for seniors over 60.
11am-noon Tuesday-Friday. El Estero Park, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. Free; masks required to pick up food; call and leave a message to make a reservation or ask a question. 646-3866, montereyrecreation@monterey.org
HOW THE SAUSAGE IS MADE
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors meets and accepts public comment. They’ll also receive a routine update on Covid-19 in Monterey County. Tell your elected officials what you think they are doing well and what they can do better.
10am and 1:30pm sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Free. Watch (and participate) via Zoom at montereycty.zoom.us/j/224397747. View the agenda at co.monterey.ca.us
HIGH SEAS
Family-friendly Science Saturdays at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History continue, in a virtual format. This event features nonprofit Marine Life Studies with information on sea creatures, from invertebrates to mammals, that visit Monterey Bay.
3-4pm Saturday Jan. 30. Free. pgmuseum.org
HIGHER LEARNING
Bay Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for its education scholarship contest. Up to three winners will be selected to receive $1,500 to pay for education expenses at an accredited college, university, trade school or career education program. (Applicants must have a savings account with BFCU when submitting the application.)
The deadline to apply is Saturday, Jan. 30. Instructions available at bayfed.com/scholarship
