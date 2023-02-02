POSITIVE PARENTING
Sun Street Centers has created an interactive six-week program for parents, designed to help promote positive health and personal development for youth and parents. The organization’s goal is to prevent alcohol and drug addiction by offering education, prevention, treatment and recovery to individuals and families regardless of income level.
5pm Monday, Feb. 6 (week three of the six-week course). King City High School Library, 720 Broadway St. Free. 235-3438. For more information email amoreno@sunstreet.org. bit.ly/SouthCountyParenting.
STRONGER TOGETHER
Monterey County’s Civil Rights Office is hosting feedback workshops and would like to hear from local residents about the creation of a Monterey County LGBTQ+ commission. The meeting is for all community members; members of the LGBTQ+ community are strongly encouraged to attend. Join any of the four sessions with both in-person and online opportunities to attend.
The first session happens at 8am Thursday, Feb. 9. Marina library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free. 755-5117, civilrights@co.monterey.ca.us. Register at bit.ly/3VFHigY
WILDFIRE CONTROL
The California Coastal Commission holds a hearing on a forest health and fire resilience plan proposed by the Monterey County Resource Conservation District. The staff report is available for review online and outlines the 10-year plan, designed to promote ecosystem growth and create better fire resilience.
9am Friday, Feb. 10. Free. (415) 904-5251, statewideplanning@coastal.ca.gov, coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2023/2
STORM RELIEF
Thousands of dollars have been distributed in the form of grants to nine nonprofits for storm relief from the Community Foundation for Monterey County, as of Jan. 25. The fund was created on Jan. 10, and grants are awarded on a continuous basis; the application period remains open. Recipients so far include Community Bridges and Casa de la Cultura in North County, and CERV in South County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.