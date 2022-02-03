Toolbox 02.03.22

FREE TESTS
Every home in the U.S. can request four free rapid Covid-19 tests through a new government program.
Order online at covidtests.gov or call 800-232-0233 for assistance. Orders will ship in seven to 12 days.
CLEANER WATERS
Save Our Shores hosts a community cleanup at Salinas River National Wildlife Refuge. Join in this volunteer effort to protect habitat and make this recreational resource shine. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
9-11am Sunday, Feb. 6. Meeting point: end of Del Monte Boulevard west of Highway 1 (it turns into Neponset Road), Marina. To register, visit bit.ly/sos020622. More at volunteer@saveourshores.org.
BUILDING CODES
CoderDojo, a free computer-coding program, is offering a winter class where kids and teens will learn how to develop websites, web apps and games. The primary focus is on participants ages 8-17.
Saturdays Feb. 5-April 2. At multiple locations: 1-4pm at Hartnell Alisal Campus, 1752 E. Alisal St., Salinas; 9am-noon at the following locations: North Monterey County Middle School,10301 Seymour St., Castroville; Hartnell Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, Soledad; Vista Verde Middle School, 1199 Elm Ave., Greenfield; Hartnell King City Educational Center, 117 N. 2nd St., King City. All sessions are free. To register, visit bit.ly/coderw22. For more information, call 682-4296 or email sgarciavaldez@hartnell.edu.
GET JABBED
It’s not too late to get vaccinated against Covid-19. And whether or not you have health insurance, vaccination is free.
Check montereycountyvaccines.com weekly for a calendar of upcoming vaccine clinics, as well as testing sites. Calendar published in English and Spanish.
COUNTY SERVICE
The Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County (LAFCO) is a government body that makes decisions on issues like annexations and changing spheres of influence. LAFCO is seeking to fill two special district seats, a regular and alternate member, for a term that goes through May 2026. Candidates must be a current board member of any Monterey County independent special district, except a fire district, and must reside in Monterey County.
