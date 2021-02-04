Toolbox 02.04.21

BUILDING UP
United Way Monterey County and the city of Seaside host a virtual workshop on accessory dwelling units. The intended audience is homeowners interested in building an ADU (you need not live in Seaside to participate). Experts will share pre-approved ADU plans and discuss water credits and financing.
5:30-7pm Thursday, Feb. 4. Free to attend; registration is required. bit.ly/seasideADUworkshop. For more information, email kelly.dewolfe@unitedwayMCCA.org or call (207) 624-2616.
BUSINESS OF SURVIVAL
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board will distribute an additional $825,000 to small businesses in Monterey County that have suffered losses due to Covid-19. To qualify, businesses must have between five and 25 full-time employees, and must have been in operation prior to Oct. 1, 2020. Grants are for up to $10,000.
The application period is open from Feb. 8-Feb. 22. For more information and to apply, visit montereycountywdb.org/monterey-county-cares or email mcsbg@co.monterey.ca.us
RENTERS’ RIGHTS
This Spanish-language virtual workshop invites renters to ask questions to legal experts and learn about their rights and protections. This event is co-hosted by California Rural Legal Assistance and Monterey County Renters United.
6-7:30pm Friday, Feb. 5. Free. bit.ly/MCRUmeeting. Meeting ID is 254 029 5681, passcode 550700. 757-5221.
WAGING WATER
The League of Women Voters of Monterey County hosts an event titled “The Future of Our Water Supply and the Cal Am Buyout.” Dave Stoldt, general manager of Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, presents the latest on his agency’s potential takeover of the private water utility.
Noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Free; registration required. LWVmryco@gmail.com.
ON THE BUS
Monterey-Salinas Transit and the Transportation Agency for Monterey County are seeking public comments on a proposed rapid bus route called SURF! The route will run along Highway 1 between Seaside and Marina, in a divided lane to avoid traffic congestion.
The survey, available in English and Spanish, is open until Friday, Feb. 19. Participants are eligible to enter a drawing to win a $50 Starbucks gift card. Take the survey at mst.org/about-mst/planning-development/surf. For more information, 775-4402, madilyn@tamc.org
