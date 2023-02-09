Toolbox 02.09.23
SAVING LIVES
Help give back to people facing medical challenges by donating blood. Donating takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.
1-5pm Friday, Feb. 10. Monterey Church, 401 Alvarado St., Monterey. Free. 877-258-4825, vitalant.org.
ON A STROLL
Join the monthly Walk with a Doc program to do what the doctor says – get out for a hike – while chatting with a medical clinician. This month, the group is headed to Fort Ord National Monument. Jennifer Rodriguez, an RN, is a heart care coordinator and will address what is cardiac arrest versus a heart attack.
9am Saturday, Feb. 11. Fort Ord National Monument, Badger Hills Trailhead, Toro Creek Road, Salinas. Free. 759-1890. For more information and to reserve your spot, email healthpromotion@svmh.com.
SEA GROUPIES
Monterey Bay Aquarium is looking for people who are passionate about a thriving ocean and educating others to become new volunteer guides. Volunteers must be at least 18, and bilingual speakers are especially encouraged to participate. Sign up for one of three informational sessions to learn more about training and what volunteers do.
Virtual sessions at 7pm Monday, Feb. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 16 (Zoom links will be sent one week prior to meetings, for those who RSVP). In-person session 8:30am Monday, Feb. 18 at Monterey Bay Aquarium, 886 Cannery Row, Monterey. Free. 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org/volunteer.
CRITTER CARE
Hitchcock Road Animal Services is looking for volunteers to help support shelter duties. There are an array of jobs available, including dog walking, web support and adoption services. (Volunteers are required to complete an application, attend an orientation and follow the Health Department onboarding process that includes fingerprinting and a TB test.)
1-5pm Tuesday-Saturday. Hitchcock Animal Services, 160 Hitchcock Road, Salinas. Free. 769-8798. Email your interest form to the volunteer coordinator at bradyk1@co.monterey.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT SPENDING
The city of Pacific Grove has launched a new financial transparency portal. Click through to view a check register by vendor and date, status updates on capital projects, and a dashboard to track the status of city council goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.