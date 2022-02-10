JOB SEARCH
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board hosts a virtual job fair focused on businesses with a focus on agriculture, transportation and logistics.
10am-2pm Wednesday, Feb. 16. To register, visit montereycountywdb.org/whats-new. Free. To register on Premiere Virtual, and receive resume and interview skills resources, contact MontereyEmploymentHELP@EquusWorks.com or 796-3335.
SAVE A LIFE
Volunteers save lives and provide critical guidance in moments that make a difference by staffing a 24-hour hotline run by Suicide Prevention Service. They are seeking volunteers to attend a training.
Training starts at 6-9pm on Thursday, Feb. 17 and runs through April 21. Via Zoom. 459-9373, sps24hr@fsa-cc.org, suicidepreventionservice.org. The winter training is full but people can register for the one that starts on May 12.
TAX SEASON
United Way Monterey County is again offering its VITA tax preparation service, available in English and Spanish, for residents who earned up to $58,000 in 2021. You can make an appointment with a tax preparer at any VITA site and bring required tax documents. This free service is also available to those who qualify and wish to file online.
Offices located throughout Monterey County. Free; appointment required for in-person tax services. For more information, call 757-3206 ext. 206. To schedule an appointment, visit myfreetaxes.org or call 757-3206.
PRISTINE PARK
The city of Pacific Grove hosts weekly cleanups to beautify Perkins Park.
10am-noon every Wednesday through April 27. Perkins Park, Ocean View Boulevard near Siren Street, Pacific Grove. Free; Covid-19 vaccination card required to participate. acolony@cityofpacificgrove.org, cityofpg.org/calendar.
GOVERNMENT PROCESS
Are you interested in serving in local government? The Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County (LAFCO) is a government body that makes decisions on issues like annexations and changing spheres of influence. LAFCO is seeking to fill two public member seats, a regular and alternate member for a term that runs through 2026. Candidates must live in Monterey County and cannot be employed by a local government agency. You can nominate yourself or others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.