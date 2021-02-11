Toolbox 02.11.21

TAX TIME
United Way Monterey County is again offering free tax prep services, through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, called VITA. This online tool provides tax preparation services in English and Spanish for those who earned less than $57,000 in 2020. Users will be able to file their taxes online, or a trailed volunteer will prepare and e-file them for them. This program is meant to help everyone file income taxes as required, and claim refunds they are owed.
VITA launches Friday, Feb. 12 and will be available until April 15. For more information, visit unitedwaymcca.org/freetaxprep or call 211. To file your taxes using VITA, visit myfreetaxes.org.
GIVE BLOOD
The Red Cross is asking for blood, platelet or plasma donations to help patients in need. Covid-19 survivors are especially encouraged to donate, because their plasma can help people who are currently battling with the virus. Those who donate in February will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
The next blood drive in Monterey County is from 9am-2pm on Tuesday, Feb.16 at the Hartnell College Student Center, Building C, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. Make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
DISASTER RECOVERY
Monterey County officials hold a seminar for residents impacted by the 2020 River, Carmel and Dolan fires, as well as for those impacted by debris flows in 2021. Emergency responders and others who support the recovery process will answer questions.
5:30-7:30pm Thursday Feb. 22. Free. Attend via Zoom, at bit.ly/MoCodisasterrecovery or via phone at 669-900-6833, using passcode 675448 and webinar ID 934 4580 030.
BAKING MASTERS
As part of its centennial celebration, the city of Soledad is holding a community cake contest. It is open to any resident or business owner in Soledad. The cake should answer the following question: What does Soledad mean to you? It should serve 10-15 people, and will be judged based on flavor and design.
The deadline to participate is Wednesday Feb. 17. For more information, email centennialcelebration@cityofsoledad.com or call 223-5000.
