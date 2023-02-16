DANCE DATE
A special evening is planned for fathers and their daughters with the city of Seaside hosting its annual father-daughter dance. The event features music from DJ Dance Trax, snacks, punch and a photo booth. The first 25 registrants receive a special gift.
6:30-8:30pm Friday, Feb. 17. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. $10 per couple, $5 per additional adult, $3 per additional child. 899-6800, bit.ly/SeasideFatherDaughterDance.
DIY PLANTING
The Friends of Seaside Parks Association is asking for coat hangers they can use to turn into plant signs. Join the group for a session of park upkeep by weeding and picking up litter. Each Saturday, FOSPA volunteers meet in a different neighborhood park.
10am-noon Saturday, Feb. 18. Capra Park, 1530 Sonoma Ave., Seaside. Free. fospa.info@gmail.com, friendsofseasideparks.org
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
Monterey City Council meets and, as always, accepts comments from the public. Tell your elected officials what they are doing well and what they can do better.
4pm Tuesday, Feb. 21. Colton Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3799, monterey.org
CITY SPEAKS
Pacific Grove Mayor Bill Peake presents the State of the City address, listing P.G.’s top priorities and challenges. Questions are encouraged and may be sent in advance to citycouncil@cityofpacificgrove.org with “State of the City” as the subject line. Tune in in-person or online. (The remarks will be posted afterward on the city website as well.)
6pm Wednesday, Feb. 22. Pacific Grove City Hall, 300 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. For Zoom link, visit https://bit.ly/PGStateoftheCity. More at cityofpacificgrove.org.
RODEO ROYALTY
Young women who are passionate about the western lifestyle and promoting rodeo can compete for the title of Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2023 this July. The competition is open to young women between 18 and 24 years of age. The winner will get to attend community events and parades during her reign, in addition to receiving a $3,000 academic scholarship.
