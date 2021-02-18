Toolbox 02.18.21

VACCINE Q&A
Montage Health hosts a virtual Covid-19 vaccination town hall with Dr. Martha Blum, an infectious disease specialist. She will speak about how the vaccines work, side effects and eligibility. She will also answer questions.
5:30-6:30pm Wednesday, Feb. 24. Free; registration required to attend (visit chomp.org/your-health/classes-events to register), or viewable to all at facebook.com/chompmonterey
Several boards, committees and commissions in Monterey County have vacancies. If you are interested in serving in a leadership role, making public policy decisions and gaining experience, you can apply to the following commissions: Behavioral Health, Fish and Game Advisory, Historical Advisory, Status of Women, Community Action and more.
For more information about vacant seats in your district, check with your county supervisor’s office, the Clerk of the Board at 755-5066, or visit bit.ly/MoCocommissionlist
Monterey County Community Action Partnership is asking for input to identify and prioritize needs and services for low-income residents. MCCAP will allocate about $500,000 for services throughout Monterey County for their 2022-2023 program.
The survey is available until March 1 and is in English and Spanish. For more information and to take the survey, visit co.monterey.ca.us/cap
Monterey County Protest is holding a clothing drive to collect new and used garments to be distributed to those in need. Donated clothing should be stain-free, not ripped or frayed, and clean.
Drop off donations from noon-4pm Friday, Feb. 19; clothing pickup is 10am-2pm Saturday, Feb. 20. At Seaside High School, 2200 Noche Buena St., Seaside. Free; volunteers are needed. For more information, nojusticenopeace20@gmail.com
The city of Gonzales is asking residents to weigh in on which activities they want to see at Gonzales Community Center Complex, a which will be located at Gavilan Court and 5th Street. Some of the options are community meeting and event spaces, relocating the library and more.
Take the survey, available in English and Spanish, at surveymonkey.com/r/GONZALESCC1
