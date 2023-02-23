CULTURAL CONVERSATION
You may have heard people introduce where they live along with a land acknowledgment as to Indigenous people who lived in the same place before them. Louise Miranda Ramirez, tribal chair of the Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nation, speaks about the land acknowledgment process, local research and current issues on this topic. She also addresses the history of slavery at local missions and what happened during the post-mission era.
9am-3pm Saturday, Feb. 25. Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 490 Aguajito Road, Carmel. Free. To register or for more information, contact Karen Brown at 917-2042 or karenb1115@yahoo.com.
BRIGHT BEACHES
Keep Monterey County beaches beautiful. Save the date for the next beach cleanup hosted by the Monterey Surfrider Foundation. Bags, gloves and tabulating sheets to keep track of your haul will be provided, in addition to water and fruit. No sign-up is required ahead of time, and kids of all ages are welcome if an adult accompanies them.
10am Sunday, Feb. 26. Municipal Beach, 201 Municipal Wharf 2. Free. info@surfrider.org.
CELEBRATING TWO
Casa de Noche Buena is celebrating its two-year anniversary of serving unsheltered women and families. This online event features a virtual tour of the shelter, a keynote speech from CSU Monterey Bay President Dr. Vanya Quiñones, testimony from a former shelter guest and comments from County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew.
Noon Tuesday, Feb. 28. Free. To pre-register for the virtual event, visit bit.ly/CasadeNocheBuenaCelebration2023. For more information, call 658-3811 or visit chservices.org/homelessness/casa-de-noche-buena.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors meets and, as always, accepts public comment. Weigh in with this opportunity to address your elected officials directly.
10:30am Tuesday, Feb. 28. Board chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas. Free. 755-5066, co.monterey.ca.us.
FIRE PROOF
The cities of Monterey, Pacific Grove and Carmel are asking residents to help create a community wildfire protection plan by taking an online survey about wildfire concerns. Survey participants can choose to be entered into a prize drawing. (For more, see story, p. 8.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.