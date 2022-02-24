SEEKING SOLUTIONS
Current and former council members talk about housing and explore possible potential solutions to the lack of affordable housing for families, elderly residents and employees who work in the area. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs to this outdoor discussion.
3-4:30pm Saturday, March 5. The lawn in front of Colton Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. Masks required. For more information, tyller@monterey.org.
RETHINKING AFGHANISTAN
What is the past, present and future of Afghanistan now that the U.S. has withdrawn its military presence? Naval Postgraduate School national security affairs professor Thomas Johnson presents this postmortem analysis.
11am registration opens, 11:50am lunch begins, 12:50pm program on Friday, Feb. 25. Hilton Garden Inn, 1000 Aguajito Road, Monterey. $36/members of the World Affairs Council of the Monterey Bay Area; $42/nonmembers. 643-1855, wacmb.org.
STAY AFLOAT
Monterey County businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are facing financial hardship can apply to the Monterey Small Business Revolving Loan Fund. Loans range from $10,000 to $250,000.
For more information, email VaughnR@co.monterey.ca.us or call 784-5602. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible since federal CARES Act funds expire in July.
CREDIT BOOST
If you want to build up your credit score, this two-hour workshop offers some tips and things to know (in addition to information on loans available through Bay Federal Credit Union).
4:30-6:30pm Monday, Feb. 28 and 8:30-10:30am Wednesday, March 2. Free. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/bf_creditfall2022.
BETTER PLANET
Environmentalist Alice McGown shares her reflections on the COP26 global climate talks she attended in Glasgow, where she delivered a message: Leave it in the ground. In this talk, she focuses on the Leave It In the Ground initiative, which advances the message that we can (and should) live without fossil fuels and use 100-percent renewable energy.
