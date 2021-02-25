Toolbox 02.25.21

BEYOND THE PANDEMIC
Volunteer positions in both medical and non-medical fields are open to support the county’s Covid-19 emergency response effort. Opportunities include support staff at vaccination clinics and staffing alternative housing sites.
Learn more and complete a volunteer application at montereycountycovid19.com
COLLEGE BOUND
United Way Monterey County partners with Hartnell College to offer free assistance to college-bound students on preparing their FAFSA applications. (That’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid.)
To be considered for maximum funding, students must submit applications by March 2. For more information, call 757-3206 or dial 211
LIFE SAVERS
Participants in CPR training courses learn the skills to safely perform CPR. Courses for community members with a healthcare background, or for current medical professionals, can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information, call 648-3703, email vacpr@ccvna.com, or visit ccvna.com/cpr-class-registration. Classes are $80-$95.
APPLICATION SEASON
The Monterey Peninsula College Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications. Foundation staff help students understand the application process and offer help in completing and submitting applications.
By appointment, 10am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays until March 12. For more information, email gbianchi@mpc.edu
SWEET TREATS
Monterey Public Library Friends & Foundation hosts its 16th annual Chocolate and Wine Fundraiser. This year the event will be online; participants will taste chocolate, wine and savories from their homes.
7-8pm Saturday, Feb. 27. $40-$100. investinmpl.org/event/chocolate-wine-2021
PARK POWER
The city of Greenfield is looking for volunteers to serve on the city Parks and Recreation Committee. The committee meets once a month for about an hour. Committee members will be ambassadors and participate in community engagement events.
You can apply in person at the Greenfield Community Center at Patriot Park, 1351 Oak Ave. For more information, call 236-1230. ci.greenfield.ca.us
