DONATION DRIVE
Find out if you’re eligible to donate bone marrow with a simple cheek swab. Be the Match is hosting a bone marrow registration drive for people ages 18 to 40. People of all backgrounds are encouraged to get swabbed, helping to create a more diverse bank for people in need.
Noon-4pm Saturday, March 4. Japanese American Citizens League Hall, 424 Adams St., Monterey. Free. jacl93940@gmail.com, jaclmonterey.org.
FUTURE LEADERS
The Salinas Union High School District is looking for passionate and qualified individuals to be teachers, nurses and substitute teachers in its next job fair. There are also several opportunities for classified positions including bus drivers, custodians and behavioral specialists.
9am-2pm Saturday, March 4. National Steinbeck Center, 1 Main St., Salinas. Free. For more information, contact Marcos Cabrera at marcos.cabrera@salinasuhsd.org. bit.ly/SUHSDJobFair2023.
BOOK HAUL
The Friends of the Marina Library host their annual springtime book sale this weekend, with multiple opportunities to check out a variety of titles. On Sunday, you can fill a provided bag with books for $10.
10am-5pm Friday and Saturday, March 3-4; 10am-1pm Sunday, March 5. Marina library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. 682-8016, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org.
MINDFUL MENTORS
The Seaside Police Department is preparing to launch a youth mentoring program to help at-risk youth avoid engaging in crime. The department will be meeting with the public to ask for community input from residents and organizations, in addition to connecting with anyone who would like to assist them.
4pm-6pm Wednesday, March 8. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. bit.ly/SeasidePDMentor.
GROWTH MINDSET
Soledad is looking for a volunteer to serve on the General Plan Advisory Committee. The city’s general plan update is an opportunity to engage residents in open discussion about how Soledad should grow and change. The goal is to have the plan reflect the city’s vision for the future of development and business for the next 20 years.
