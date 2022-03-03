Toolbox 03.03.22

KNOWING RIGHTS
If you want to learn or have a better understanding of your Miranda rights, MILPA Collective and other organizations host an interactive online training.
5:30-7:30 Thursday, March 3. Free. Via Zoom. To register, visit bit.ly/MR_032022. More information at 676-3079, milpacollective.org.
HOUSING INPUT
Here’s your chance to weigh in on an ongoing and widespread crisis. Monterey County officials are seeking community input on how to address future residential development and the expansion of affordable housing in unincorporated areas.
For more information, email Farzad@LesarDevelopment.com or marshalld@co.monterey.ca.us. Spanish interpretation is available.
WOMEN BUILDERS
Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay celebrates Women’s History Month with Women Build Week. They are celebrating, building, recruiting new volunteers and accepting donations for future construction projects.
Volunteer opportunities available from Tuesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 12. 2340 Harper St., Santa Cruz. For more information, visit habitatmontereybay.org/womenbuild or call 469-4663.
HOUSING FUNDS
Residents who are behind on rent or face housing insecurity can apply for funds from Goodwill Central Coast’s Housing Permanency Program.
Find out if you qualify by calling 423-8611 ext. 8296, or visit bit.ly/gcc_funds2022 for more information.
BETTER PARENT
Parent University is open for the fifth time. Parents will learn about resources for mental health, self-care and how to handle use of substances among teenagers.
8:30am-1:30pm Saturday, March 12. Seaside High School, 2200 Noche Buena St., Seaside. 899-6872, bit.ly/2022PU.
GET OUT AND PLAY
Friends of the Marina Library and Me Gymnastics invite toddlers to an outdoor tumbling session.
10-10:30am or 11-11:30am Friday, March 4. Marina Library playground, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Open to kids ages 9 months to 3 years old. Free; space is limited and registration required. 883-7507, bit.ly/tt030422.
ELECTRIC RIDE
County residents interested in purchasing a new e-bike could get an after-purchase rebate, saving $500 to $1,100 for purchases.
