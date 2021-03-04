Toolbox 03.04.21

GET HIRED
Hartnell College, Salinas Valley Adult Education Consortium and the Monterey County Workforce Development Board are collaborating to offer a series of seven virtual job fairs in different fields. High school, community college and adult education students, as well as other job seekers, are welcome to attend.
Upcoming job fairs, 1-3pm: Tue., March 9 (STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics); Thu., March 12 (languages, education and cultural arts); Wed., March 17 (business, hospitality and entrepreneurs). To register, visit bit.ly/3qz1TVw. For more information, email careerservices@hartnell.edu
Monterey County Behavioral Health hosts weekly virtual sessions for seniors. Senior Connect is a support system to keep each other emotionally, physically and psychologically healthy while isolated at home.
Meetings are every Thursday at 11am. Free. Attend via Zoom at montereycty.zoom.us/j/91801250093 or call in to (669) 900-6833 using ID number 918-0125-0093#
Central Coast VNA & Hospice is looking for volunteers to serve the nonprofit’s hospice patients. Volunteers schedules are flexible.
The next volunteer orientation is 5-8pm Thursday, March 4. Free. RSVP by calling 751-5500 or via email at volunteer@ccvna.com
Food waste collection service is now available for restaurants, grocery stores, and food waste generators in the cities of Gonzales, Greenfield and Soledad. The service is mandatory for qualified businesses. The program includes: free service through June 30, a starter kit with an interior collection container and compostable bags, and online training and coaching if needed.
For more information, call Tri-cities Disposal & Recycling at 888-678-6798.
The city of Soledad is seeking volunteers to serve one-year terms on the Measure S or Y committees. Measure S focuses recreation and services, Measure Y focuses on public safety. Help make sure your city dollars are spent wisely.
Applicants must at least 18 and be a Soledad resident. To request an application, visit City Hall (248 Main St.) or go to cityofsoledad.com
