HISTORY TOUR
Take a journey into Monterey’s past, with a tour of Pacific Biological Laboratories. The building played a pivotal role in the life and work of marine biologist Ed Ricketts.
9am-4:30pm Saturday, March 11. Pacific Biological Laboratories, 800 Cannery Row, Monterey. Free; registration required. 646-5648, montereypl.libcal.com/event/9993643.
PURIFYING PARKS
Volunteer to help keep local parks clean. Sustainable Pacific Grove is hosting a trash pickup at Lovers Point. Meet near the Stillwell Children’s Pool. Trash grabbers, buckets and gloves are provided, but supplies are limited. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own supplies if they have them.
9am-11am Saturday, March 11. Lovers Point, 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5722, acolony@cityofpacificgrove.org, bit.ly/PGParkCleanup.
PHONE HOME
The Carmel Planning Commission is asking for public input on the first draft of the city’s revised wireless ordinance package. The commission is hosting a special meeting to hear residents’ feedback. A short reader’s guide has been created for convenience, and the public is encouraged to read it as a starting point.
4pm Wednesday, March 15. Carmel City Hall, Monte Verde Street, between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. Free. 620-2000, planning@ci.carmel.ca.us, bit.ly/CarmelWirelessOrdinanceFirstDraft.
LEADERSHIP ROLE
King City is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on City Council. To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of District 1 (north of King Street from Mildred Avenue to the west and Beech Street to the east) and a registered voter. The council will hold a special meeting to select a candidate on March 22.
March 14 deadline to apply. King City City Hall, 212 S. Vanderhurst Ave., King City. Free. 386-5971, bit.ly/KingCityCouncilApplication.
STORM RELIEF
The deadline to apply for storm relief assistance loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration is approaching. Homeowners and renters may be eligible for up to $200,000 at interest rates as low as 2.3 percent; businesses and nonprofits may seek up to $2 million at rates as low as 3.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
