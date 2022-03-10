DRESSING UP
Gathering for Women is accepting clothing donations for its clothes closet, to be distributed to homeless women in need.
By appointment only. 147 El Dorado St., Monterey. For more information, call 239-5335 or email cindy@gatheringforwoman.org.
PET CARE
Don’t end up with an unwanted litter of furbabies. The SNIP Bus, a mobile pet clinic, is offering neuter or spay services for pets during the month of March. Pets should be at least 2 pounds and at least 8 weeks old.
Clinics start at 9am at various locations. Prices vary. For more information, call or text (925) 967-1001 or visit snipbus.org.
BASIC NEEDS
Buy goods to help get goods to people who need them. All In Monterey County holds a rummage sale to raise money to buy goods for distributions of essential items such as cleaning supplies, food, formula and more. People can donate items in good condition or reserve a spot to sell goods.
9am-1pm Saturday, March 19. Los Arboles Middle School, 294 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. $30 for selling spots. For more information, email all.in.monterey@gmail.com.
LEADING THE FUTURE
The city of Seaside has created a new nonprofit, the Seaside Housing Collaborative, to focus on providing more affordable housing. Now, they are looking for five volunteers to join the board of directors for a three-year term. Must be at least 18 years old to serve.
Friday, March 18 is the deadline to apply. 899-6700, ddavis@ci.seaside.ca.us, bit.ly/SEASIDEHOUSINGCOLLAB.
FUN READ
Bring your kids to an outdoor story time that features local dads: Dads Read. Besides hearing books read aloud, there are outdoor games, gymnastics and drum performances.
10am second Saturday of every month; next event March 12. Playground outside the Marina Library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free. For more information, call 883-7507.
BECOME A CITIZEN
If you’re interested in becoming a U.S. citizen, officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offer virtual information sessions to discuss eligibility requirements, the application process and preparation for the test and interview.
