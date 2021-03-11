IN MEMORIAM
The city of Monterey honors essential workers and remembers those who have died on the one-year anniversary of Covid-19 in our community. The “Tree of Hearts,” a magnolia tree in Friendly Plaza, will have 500 hearts. People are invited to stop by, or to bring a permanent marker and write a name on one of the hearts, and also to take photos next to the tree and share to be posted on the city of Monterey’s website.
March 13-April 13 at Friendly Plaza, in front of Colton Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Email photos to webmaster@monterey.org. Hearts will be collected on April 14 and made into a mosaic collage that will hang in the City Council chambers.
MINI STIMULUS
The city of Pacific Grove has allocated $50,000 for small local businesses. Eligible businesses can qualify for grants of up to $5,000.
Applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from March 11-18. Submit a completed application and accompanying documents via email to jpope@cityofpacificgrove.org
HOME TEAM
What goes into local jurisdictions’ planning process for housing? It’s not just projects, but underlying documents called Housing Elements that lay out where how many units will go. Learn how to follow along and participate in this virtual session, co-hosted by YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard), Monterey Bay Economic Partnership and New Way Homes.
10-11:15am Friday, March 12. Free. mbep.biz/events
EVERYONE COUNTS
The city of Seaside is conducting a survey to find out from residents how they feel about getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and the best communication methods that officials can use to keep the public in the loop.
Complete the survey in about five minutes or less at bit.ly/SeasideVaccineSurvey; also available in Spanish.
RIGHT TO VOTE
The Democratic Women of Monterey County celebrate 101 years of women’s right to vote in the U.S. One speaker, Bettina Aptheker, is a professor emerita in the Feminist Studies Department at UC Santa Cruz where she’s been a teacher for over 40 years. Attendees are encouraged to wear white, purple or gold to commemorate women’s suffrage.
11:30am-1pm Thursday, March 18. The virtual event is free and open to the public. To register, visit dw-mc.org; registered participants will receive a link to sign into the webinar.
