HOUSE OF CARDS
The Del Rey Oaks City Council and Planning Commission host a public workshop on the city’s latest Housing Element update. The multi-year housing plan identifies available land, keeps track of new policies and attempts to meet housing needs for multiple economic backgrounds in the area. Come in person to comment, or watch via Zoom.
6pm Thursday, March 16. Charlie Benson Memorial Hall, 650 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Del Rey Oaks. Free. 394-8511, kminami@delreyoaks.org, bit.ly/DelReyOaksHousingElementUpdate.
LUNCH OF THE IRISH
Enjoy a traditional Irish meal with Marina Recreation & Cultural Services as they celebrate Irish heritage this month. Come hear music, eat and honor the culture.
11am Saturday, March 18. Marina Community Center, 211 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. $2. 884-1253, bit.ly/MarinaIrishHeritageLunch.
FAMILY MATTERS
The public is invited to attend a strategic planning event in order to help Monterey County officials plan for a forthcoming Family Justice Center. The space will be designed to help survivors of family violence and their loved ones get the resources and support they need in one location. Lunch will be provided during the afternoon.
8am-4pm Wednesday, March 22. Salinas Elks Lodge, 614 Airport Blvd., Salinas. Free. RSVP to FamilyJusticeCenterRSVP@co.monterey.ca.us. familyjusticecenter.com.
STORM SUPPORT
The Community Foundation for Monterey County has created a storm relief fund. Anyone is invited to donate any amount, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for funds to support local storm-related response and recovery. As of March 1, more than $500,000 has been granted.
375-9712, cfmco.org/stormrelief. You can also mail a check to CFMC, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, CA 93940 and note “storm relief fund” in the subject.
RELIEF RESOURCES
King City is accepting business assistance applications for those who have been financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program provides grants to small and medium-sized businesses within the city limits to offset the negative impacts of the shelter-in-place order. Applications will be accepted until June 15 or until the funds have been expended.
