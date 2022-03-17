COMPOST BIN
The city of Seaside and Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center host a webinar to explain how Senate Bill 1383 will affect businesses. The bill aims to reduce organic waste in landfills. Learn what California’s new composting requirements mean for you.
11am Tuesday, March 22. Free. To register, visit bit.ly/webb13832022. For more information, call 676-2017.
ENDING PERIOD POVERTY
Have you thought about what would change if you or the women in your life could not afford female sanitary products? Girls’ Health in Girls’ Hands hosts a donation drive to collect sanitary products such as pads, tampons, panty liners and more to help girls in need.
Donate until 3:30pm Friday, March 18. Drive happens 3:30-5:30pm Friday, March 18. Bin located in Seaside High School front office, 2200 Noche Buena St., Seaside. Free. For more information, email ghgh@bgcmc.org.
DEMOCRACY WORKS
Salinas City Council meets and, as always, accepts public comment. Tell your elected officials what you think they are doing well and what they can do differently.
4pm Tuesday, March 22. City Hall, 220 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. Free. 758-7381, cityofsalinas.org.
VACCINATION STRATEGY
Countywide, 83 percent of eligible residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But for Black residents, only 47 percent have received a dose of the vaccine. Researchers at CSUMB want to understand why the rate is so low, starting with a survey.
Take the survey at bit.ly/CSUMBvacccinesurvey. Takes five minutes to complete. Email vlittleton@csumb.edu for more information.
SCIENCE LOVE
Kids interested in science can participate in Seaside’s STEAM camp and build fun projects to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Open to K-5 students.
8am-6pm Monday-Friday March 21-25 or March28-April 1. $97-$121. To register, visit bit.ly/SeasideRecTrac. For more information, call 899-6800.
TAKE A SWING
For kids interested in learning about golf or improving their golf skills, along with a boost on life skills, First Tee Monterey County is beginning its after-school program in King City.
