ELECTRIC RIDE
Central Coast Community Energy has $700,000 in funding available in incentives to support electric car purchases. The incentive is available on a first-come first-served basis for qualified clean vehicles purchases.
Vehicles must be purchased between Feb. 1 and June 30, 2021. Participants must be 3CE customers. For more information, visit 3cenergy.com/electric-vehicle-insentive-program
PAST AND FUTURE
The city of Gonzales holds a planning academy where people can learn about how their city was created and what it will look like in 20 years. Speakers include City Manager Rene Mendez, John King, urban design critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, and planner Doreen Liberto.
11am-noon Mondays from March 22-April 29, via Zoom. Free; advance registration required. 675-5000, sundt@ci.gonzales.ca.us
BLOODY GOOD IDEA
Blood donation remains essential to ensure the health of the community. The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for Covid-19 antibodies. Plasma that tests positive may be used in therapies for Covid-19 patients.
9am-2pm Thursday, March 18 at Hartnell College Student Center (Building C), 411 Central Ave., Salinas; 10am-2:30pm Friday, March 19 at Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside; 10am-2pm Saturday, March 20 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1024 Noche Buena St., Seaside. Free. To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org
CELEBRATE NATURE
Carmel River Watershed Conservancy and Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District host a lineup of biologists and ecologists to celebrate California Wildlife Day with a virtual event.
10am-3pm Saturday and Sunday March 20-21. Free. californiawild.net
RAINBOW COLORS
The Santa Cruz County Office of Education invites parents, students and educators to participate in its virtual equity series. The next session focuses on supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families. Keynote speakers include Monterey City Councilmember Tyller Williamson and Ashlyn Adams, interim co-director and youth programs coordinator at The Diversity Center.
6-8pm Thursday, March 25. Free; attend using passcode LGTBQ at sccoe.link/EquitySeries. Spanish translation available upon request. For more information, rdarrow@santacruzcoe.org or 466-5009.
