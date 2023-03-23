Toolbox 03.23.23

CUISINE WITH COPS
Take a moment to get to know the police officers of your neighborhood. The King City Police Department will be available for conversation and delicious tortas this week, presenting Tortas with a Cop where you can ask questions and engage in a friendly environment.
4pm Thursday, March 23. King Kora, 611 Canal St., King City. Free. 385-4848. bit.ly/KingCityTortasWithCops.
COMPOST CULTURE
Salinas Valley Recycles is hosting a workshop about composting. Come and learn about worm composting, backyard composting, and how to convert your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich soil. Contact event organizer Estela Guerrero with any questions. Families are welcome.
10am Saturday, March 25. Jardin El Sol, 139 Sun St., Salinas. Free. 775-3017, estelag@svswa.org, svswa.org/free-compost-workshops.
EARTH HOUR
Monterey Sustainability Program supports and encourages the public to participate in Earth Hour. Supporters in over 190 countries will unite to raise awareness of the issues facing the planet. After switching off your lights, spend the hour with friends and family – whether at home, outside, online or in person – to make it an impactful evening to remember.
8:30pm Saturday, March 25. Free. bit.ly/3JtUuS5.
GRATITUDE GRANDEUR
Santa Catalina School is performing Grand! A Concert of Gratitude. The school’s piano teachers perform a program of favorites, including works of Bach, Mozart and Chopin. Featured pianists are Eun Ha Chung, Lucy Faridany, Lisa Spector and special guest Lyn Bronson. The concert celebrates Bronson’s gift of a Steinway concert grand piano (featured in this performance) to Santa Catalina School.
3:30pm Sunday, March 26. Santa Catalina School, Mary Johnson Recital Hall, 1500 Mark Thomas Dr., Monterey. Free. 655-9366, crystal.boyd@santacatalina.org, santacatalina.org.
HELPING HANDS
In addition to cash, you can donate needed goods to Pajaro evacuees. All In Monterey County is operating a fulfillment center for items like new socks, towels, shampoo and gas money. Check the website first to make sure your items are usable.
