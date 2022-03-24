Toolbox 03.24.22

CLEAN STREETS
The Neighborhood Improvement Commission hosts a city-wide clean up to cut down on litter, and invites residents to properly dispose of trash. Electronics are accepted, but hazardous waste is not. Dumpsters will be placed in various locations around the city.
8:30am-noon Saturday, March 26. Multiple locations: east side of Martin Park on Luxton Street; south side of Highland Otis Park on Mingo Avenue; north side of Metz Park on Military Avenue; northwest side of Williams Avenue and Tierra Street (east of 595 Williams Ave.); north side of Trinity Avenue and Terrace Street, west of 1102 Trinity Ave. Free. No commercial dumping. 899-6733, dlittle@ci.seaside.ca.us.
BETTER PARENT
The Parenting Connection of Monterey County hosts a Birth and Family Fair in Salinas. Attend safety demonstrations, find resources and learn about support available for parents and expectant parents.
11am-2pm Saturday, March 26. Temple Beth El, 1212 Riker St., Salinas. Free. For more information, visit parentingconnectionmc.org or ruby@parentingconnectionmc.org.
MOBILE CONSULATE
No schlepping to the Mexican consulate’s office – the consulate travels to you. A mobile unit comes to Soledad offering services such as passports, consular registration, IDs, birth certificates, dual citizenship and more.
Saturday, March 26. Main Street Middle School, 441 Main St., Soledad. By appointment only. For more information and to make an appointment, call (424) 309-0009 or visit bit.ly/consulmexsj.
FIGHT COVID
The Monterey County Office of Education hosts a vaccination clinic. Pfizer boosters and flu shots are available. MCOE is motivating all age groups, specially 5-11, to get vaccinated.
3-6pm Friday, March 25. MCOE Main Campus, Room D, 901 Blanco Circle, Salinas. Walk-ins only. Free. Must bring ID and vaccination card. 771-3885.
URBAN FOREST
A fruit tree adoption workshop teaches you the ins and outs of what it takes to plant and grow a fruit tree. Attendees get some new knowledge – and also a tree and a home compost bin to get started.
