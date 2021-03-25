BETTER PARENTING
Navigating parenting has never been easy, especially during a global pandemic. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County offers a workshop for parents, “Helping Parents Help Our Children.” They discuss differences in results between punishment vs. discipline and other topics.
6-7pm Thursday, March 25. Free. To RSVP and get virtual attendance details, email nguichet@chrome.bgcmc.org. 394-5171, bgcmc.org/virtual
GREEN DREAMS
This half-day summit brings together leaders from local and regional government, nonprofits, businesses and academic institutions to trade ideas on creating – and implementing – climate action plans. Learn about regional efforts underway in confronting the climate crisis.
8am-noon Wednesday, March 31. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/SustainableCentralCoastSummit. More at 459-6135, greenpower.ngo
EMERGENCY AID
Residents who are facing loss of income due to Covid-19 can apply for Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance funds to pay for rent and utilities. Available to all Monterey County residents, regardless of immigration status, who earn 80 percent or less than the county’s median income.
To apply, call 211. For more information, unitedwaymcca.org/county-rent-and-utility
SEARCH IS ON
The Pacific Grove Police Department has collected several lost or stolen bikes and is encouraging owners who have lost their bikes in the last six months to check in. Maybe your trusty steed is not gone for good.
Found bicycles are held for 90 days, after that time they are either donated or destroyed. For more information, call PGPD at 648-3143.
ROLLING IN
The Gonzales Recreation Department is envisioning renovations at the skatepark at 1st Street. It’s not too late to weigh in – take an online survey to tell them which features you’d like to see there.
Online survey available until Friday, April 2 at surveymonkey.com/r/COGskate2021
IN THE HOOP
Youth sports are back, sort of, and Salinas hosts a basketball camp for kids ages 9-12. Registration is limited and Covid guidelines will be in place.
Monday-Friday, March 29-April 2. Hartnell Park, 723 W Acacia St. $34/session. 758-7306, cityofsalinas.com/sports
