DIALECT DELEGATES
Are you interested in becoming an interpreter, or wanting to help your community get access to information? Centro Binacional Para El Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño is looking for bilingual and trilingual people who are fluent in Indigenous languages. They are looking for speakers of Mixteco, Triqui, Zapoteco, Tlapaneco, Chatino, Amuzgo and more. Learn more at this virtual meeting.
5:30 Friday, March 31. Call (559) 499-1178 for the Zoom link. administration@centrobinacional.org, centrobinacional.org.
SAVE THE OAKS
Help Monterey County forests combat Sudden Oak Death (SOD), threatening the survival of tanoak and several oak species in California. The SOD Blitz Survey Project informs the community about the disease and gets locals involved in identifying it. Attend a training online, then participate in a local survey effort.
10am Saturday, April 1-noon Tuesday, April 4. Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, 4860 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. Free. kfrangioso@ucdavis.edu, bit.ly/SODBlitz2023.
WATER RIGHTS
The Monterey Peninsula Water Management District is preparing to make an offer to acquire California American Water’s system on the Monterey Peninsula. The district holds a public presentation and Q&A session to reveal the valuation, discuss the methods used, and review public benefits. It is expected that an offer to purchase the system will be made to Cal Am on or about the same time.
5:30pm Monday, April 3. Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 658-5650. mpwmd.net.
FIREWORKS SEASON
The city of Seaside is accepting applications for the sale of safe and sane fireworks. Seaside-based nonprofit groups can submit their applications and the required documents to the Seaside Fire Department.
Deadline 4pm Friday, April 28. Seaside Fire Department, 1635 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6791, bit.ly/SeasideFireworkSale2023.
STORM RELIEF
With evacuation orders lifted in Pajaro, the county has closed temporary shelters. A local assistance center is now in operation to provide information about storm recovery resources.
