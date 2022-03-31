BUILDING COMMUNITY
Carmel Valley Association hosts its annual meeting to introduce new board members, talk about local issues and recognize local politicians. Open to the public. Light appetizers and desserts will be provided.
3-5pm Saturday, April 2. Hidden Valley Music Seminars, 104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Free. carmelvalleyassociation.org.
HELP LINE
Some volunteer commitments can make a life-saving impact. Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast is recruiting volunteers for its Suicide Crisis Hotline serving tri-county area. Respond to people in crisis and people seeking support for loved ones.
The next training starts on Thursday, May 12. Complete a volunteer form at bit.ly/spscc-form. For more information, email sps24hr@fsa-cc.org or visit suicidepreventionservice.org.
LEND AND LEARN
United Way Monterey County and CSU Monterey Bay are conducting surveys to collect data about predatory lending in Salinas, specifically in zip codes 93905 and 93906. (See story, p. 12.)
To complete the survey in English, visit bit.ly/csumb-pl2022En; for Spanish, bit.ly/csumb-pdSp2022. Participants will get a $15 gift card. For more information, call 372-8026.
EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING
Responding to grief is a particular skill. Coastal Kids Home Care hosts a free training for mental health providers who are in contact with clients who are grieving (see story, p. 14).
Three-day session (for licensed and pre-licensed providers) happens from 8am-4pm April 5-7 at CSUMB @Salinas City Center, 1 Main St., Salinas. One-day sessions (for interested community members) are 9am-4pm Saturday, April 9 at Soledad Community Center, 570 Walker Drive, Soledad, and 9am-4pm Monday, April 11 at Hartnell College student center, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. Free; light breakfast and lunch provided. 320-0947, info@heal-together.org.
LEARNING LANGUAGES
Monterey County Free Libraries is offering language-learning courses that include listening, reading, writing and speaking lessons. The program, Transparent Language Online, offers over 100 languages, including English, and is accessible on computers and mobile devices through a website or app.
