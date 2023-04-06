EASTER EVENTS
The city of Marina is hosting several family-friendly events for the Easter holiday, including a pancake breakfast, egg decorating and an egg hunt for children.
9am Saturday, April 8. Rocky Han Community Center, 211 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. Free. 884-1278. bit.ly/MarinaEaster2023.
COPS WITH BURRITOS
Take a moment to get to know the police officers in your neighborhood. The King City Police Department will be available for conversation over burritos this week during Burritos with the Police, a program where you can ask questions and engage with officers in a friendly environment.
4pm Wednesday, April 12. El Taco Bravo Restaurant, 550 Canal St., #C, King City. Free. 385-3281. bit.ly/KCBurritoswithPolice.
SUMMER JOBS
Are you interested in a summer job this year? The city of Monterey is looking to fill several positions in the recreation department and is accepting applications. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older, able to work the hours and days required by the position and program, and able to provide their own transportation to and from work. Applications are open until the position is filled.
Monterey Recreation El Estero Park Center, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. Free. 646-3799. monterey.org/summerjobs. montereyrecreation@monterey.org.
SOCIAL OUTING
Register for a free meal at the next Senior Social in Greenfield, meet up with old friends and make new ones. The event is in partnership with Salinas Valley Meals on Wheels, and local resource agencies that serve senior residents in Monterey County will be there to share information. Food will be provided by La Plaza Bakery.
11am Wednesday, April 12. Greenfield Memorial Hall, 615 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. 277-0514. bit.ly/GreenfieldSeniorSocialApril23.
WEAR AND TEAR
Salinas Valley Recycles returns with free tire recycling opportunities in Salinas, Gonzales and King City. Visit any of the three locations to dispose of your unwanted tires for free. Recycled tires can be turned into new materials like roads, playground floors and horse arenas.
