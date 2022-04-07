LIVING HISTORY
If you like history and would like to help preserve the old buildings of Monterey County, Monterey State Historic Park has an opportunity for you. The park is looking for volunteer storekeepers for its gift shop inside Monterey Custom House. The shop’s funds are used for historic preservation and educational programs.
10am-1pm and 1-3:30pm Friday-Sunday. Shifts are 2.5 hours long. Monterey Custom House, Custom House Plaza, Monterey. For more information email mshpvol.coordinate@parks.ca.gov or call 236-4691.
RIDING SAFELY
Salinas Safe Routes to Schools will add temporary bike lanes from Wednesday, April 20 to Wednesday, May 18 on McKinnon Street between Harden Parkway and Harden Middle School. The goal is to improve safety and get community feedback.
6-7:30pm Thursday, April 7 the city will host a meeting to share information and answer questions. To complete a questionnaire and get meeting updates go to tinyurl.com/mckinnon2022eng. For more information email ariana@tamcmonterey.org or call 775-0903. bit.ly/srs_salinas2022.
RECYCLE AWAY
Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority will be holding a tire amnesty event during the months of April and May. Residents can dispose of used tires during this time at three different locations.
Salinas: Sun Street Transfer Station, 139 Sun St. Gonzales: Johnson Canyon Landfill, 31400 Johnson Canyon Road. King City: Jolon Road Transfer Station, 52654 Jolon Road. Free. Residents only (no businesses). For more information call 775-3000 or visit svswa.org.
COMMITTEE MOMENT
The city of Soledad is seeking volunteers for its Measure S and Y committees. Volunteers must be 18 or older, a city resident and an eligible voter to apply for an unpaid, one-year term. The last day to apply is April 15 by 5pm.
Applications available at City Hall, 248 Main St., Soledad, or online at cityofsoledad.com. Applications can be submitted via email. For more information email darlene.noriega@cityofsoledad.com or call 223-5014.
EMOTIONAL WELLBEING
The Village Project continues with its mental health education series. This time a panel of speakers will talk about the need for mental health services for transition-age youth ages 16-25.
