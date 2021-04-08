GET VACCINATED
Vaccination eligibility has already expanded to all Californians over age 50, and there are new vaccine clinics being announced regularly. Check back often for updated appointment information, and bring proof of age.
Free. Check availability and make appointments at bit.ly/MontereyCountyVaccine. Farmworker clinic (all ages) 10am-7pm Saturday, April 10 at Greenfield Memorial Hall, 615 El Camino Real. Free. 757-6700.
THURSDAY NIGHT DINNER
Abraham’s Tent Interfaith Soup Kitchen distributes free meals for people who are unsheltered and in need.
4:30-5:30 every Thursday. Free. Epiphany Lutheran & Episcopal Church, 425 Carmel Ave., Marina. For more information or to volunteer, email JCMUMonterey@gmail.com or visit jcmunited.org/abrahams-tent-soup-kitchen
FUNERAL RELIEF
If you lost a loved one to Covid-19, a new federal reimbursement program aims to help relieve a little bit of the financial pain. Monterey County residents can apply for up to $9,000 to cover funeral and burial expenses, or up to $35,000 if you lost multiple loved ones.
Application period open Monday, April 12. For more information, email info.oes@co.monterey.ca.us or call 211. fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance
GET HIRED
America’s Job Center or One Stop Career Center is open again and provides in-person services for people who need to brush up on their job application skills. Only 10 people will be allowed inside at a time to maintain social distancing protocols.
Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am-3pm. 344 Salinas St., Salinas. To make an appointment, call 796-3335 or email montereyemploymenthelp@equusworks.com
PAY UP
The Democratic Women of Monterey County host a webinar on proposals to increase the minimum wage, featuring speaker Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage. Jayaraman has long been advocating for raising wages and working conditions for service workers.
11:30am-1pm Thursday, April 15. Free; registration is required to get the webinar link. Reservations can be made at dw-mc.org
