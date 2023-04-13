READ AND RELAX
The Monterey Public Library invites young children to Paws to Read, where they can spend time reading to a certified therapy dog. Participants can sign up for 10-minute sessions and read a selection of their choice to a new furry friend.
3:30pm Thursday, April 13. Monterey Public Library, 625 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3933, montereypl.libcal.com/event/9907194.
COMMUNITY RESTORATION
Join a community cleanup and mud-out effort to help Pajaro get back into top shape. Help pick up debris and trash left over from the winter storms. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own pressure washers, shovels and wheelbarrows to help in the cleanup efforts.
9am Saturday, April 15. Hope City Command Center Trailer at Pajaro Middle School, 250 Salinas Road, Pajaro. Free. 796-3094, info@hcrn.info.
LABOR READY
Salinas Valley Health will start a virtual, two-session childbirth preparation series for expecting mothers, run by a certified Lamaze educator. The class is open to the general public, and there are discounts for those in the military or receiving Medi-Cal benefits.
9am-4pm Saturday, April 15 and April 22. $60/general public; $35/Medi-Cal; $30/active military, $25/MCSIG members; free/SVH staff. bit.ly/LaborLearning.
ULTIMATE FUN
An art extravaganza and introduction to disc golf for kids is coming to Marina in the third annual Junior Jellies Disc Golf Day event. Come learn how to play disc golf, play games with others or join in the competitions. There’s also truck painting and other arts and crafts activities.
11am Sunday, April 16. Los Arboles Sports Complex, 327 Reindollar Ave., Marina. Free. 884-1278, bit.ly/ArtandDiscGolf.
HOUSE TRAINING
Pacific Grove is partnering with ECHO Housing to hold two fair housing training workshops for the community. Attendees will get insight into an overview of federal and state housing laws, learn about new housing protections, and get information about the halt on evictions and foreclosures put in place by Monterey County and additional state protections. The first event will be tenant-focused, and the second will be landlord-focused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.