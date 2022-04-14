RENT AID
There may be time to beat the clock and apply for help with rent through the Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program – Thursday, April 14 is the last day to apply. Appointments for the program already scheduled for after April 15 will be honored.
To apply visit mcrenthelp.com. If you have questions call 211.
HEALTHY FOOD
The Blue Zones Project Monterey County is conducting a survey to increase access to healthy food in the city of Seaside. Residents can participate in English bit.ly/bzseaside_april2022 or Spanish bit.ly/bzseasideapril2022sp. Participants will be eligible to win a Blue Zones Project gift basket.
For more information email bluezonesprojectmontereycounty@sharecare.com or visit bit.ly/bluezonesmc.
UNDERSTANDING WHY
CSU Monterey Bay is conducting a survey to study Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in Monterey County. The results will be used to create strategies to increase vaccination rates.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated can participate. Surveys are confidential.
For more information vlittleton@csumb.edu.
BAKING SMILES
Cake4Kids is looking for volunteers in South County to bake goods and make kids’ birthday celebrations ones to remember. Volunteers will bake in their kitchen and deliver the goods.
All skill levels are welcome. Must be 16 years old to participate. For more information or to sign up visit cake4kids.org/our-chapters-monterey.
GOOD FOOD
If you want to enjoy some tamales and tacos while contributing to a good cause, Community Homeless Solutions is having an open house to show the renovated space for survivors of domestic violence, families and people in need.
5-7pm Thursday April 21. Community Homeless Solutions, 3087 Wittenmyer Court, Marina. Tickets $9. Purchase at bit.ly/nboh_april2022. For more information 384-3388 or visit communityhomelesssolutions.org.
BUILDING A BUSINESS
Seaside and Cal Coastal SBDC will provide financial options and resources to business owners to increase their chances of getting the capital needed to finance business projects.
