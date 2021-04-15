Toolbox 04.15.21

MARINA DREAMING
It’s budget season! The city of Marina holds a virtual community meeting and invites residents to share their priorities. Members of City Council will take residents’ input into consideration in approving the city’s two-year budget.
6-9pm Thursday, April 15. To find the Zoom link, visit cityofmarina.org, or join by phone by calling (669) 900-9128 and use ID 820 9935 5604. Free to attend. For questions, call 884-1278.
FASHION FOR A CAUSE
The American Cancer Society hosts its Monterey Fashion Show Celebration of Life virtually. The event will showcase stories of cancer survivors and caregivers, and provide information on available resources.
5pm Saturday, April 17. The event is free; as a fundraiser, the nonprofit also holds a silent auction, which closes at 5pm Sunday, April 18, with a variety of products and gift certificates available. Free to attend. 578-7630, valdeznancy07@gmail.com, acssccr.ejoinme.org
BETTER RECYCLING
This community meeting for residents of King City and South County includes an update on Waste Management’s SmartTruck program, new organic recycling laws and a discussion of challenges and solutions in garbage and recycling collection services. Presenters include King City Mayor Rob Cullen and County Supervisor Chris Lopez.
5-6pm Wednesday, April 21. Attend via Zoom at bit.ly/SouthMontereyCountymeeting and use webinar ID 841 0834 0882. Or call in to (669) 900-9128 and use passcode 448 063. Free to attend.
FISHING FOR STORIES
The Italian American Society of the Monterey Peninsula is seeking for stories for its third book, Italian Americans: We Don’t Just Fish. They want to hear about the past and present contributions of the Italian community on the Monterey Peninsula and the Central Coast.
To submit your stories and photos, email italianheritagesocietymonterey@gmail.com. For submission guidelines, visit italianheritagemonterey.org
HERD IMMUNITY
As of April 15, all people age 16 and up in Monterey County are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines regardless of occupation and health status.
Visit mcvaccinate.com to find available times and make an appointment. One upcoming clinic for anyone age 18 and older will be held 1-4pm Friday, April 16 at Pajaro Middle School, 250 Salinas Road, Pajaro. Call ahead to register: 274-3414. Covid-19 vaccinations are free.
