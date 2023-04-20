GET A BOOST
This vaccine clinic provides an opportunity to get your Covid-19 booster shot. Bring proof of your previous vaccination; available for those ages 5 and up.
11:30am-3:30pm Friday, April 21. Greenfield Unified School District, 493 El Camino Real, Suite A, Greenfield. Free. 206-0789, bit.ly/GreenfieldBoosterApril.
COMMUNITY LOVE
Keep Salinas beautiful at the Amor Salinas Earth Day Festival. Volunteer to help with weeding, painting and trash removal to keep Natividad Creek Park clean and accessible. A resource fair kicks off at noon with live entertainment, food and family activities.
9am-3pm Saturday, April 22. Natividad Creek Park, 1395 Nogal Drive, Salinas. Free. 758-7166, bit.ly/SalinasEarthDay2023.
ORGANIC GOODNESS
It’s an Earth Day Fair around the theme of “Fostering Environmental and Sustainable Learning,” presented by Big Sur Advocates for a Green Environment. There are several activities lined up, as well as speakers and organic foods to try. Celebrate plant-based foods and try out interactive plastic pollution awareness activities.
11am Saturday, April 22. Henry Miller Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free. 241-8177, sustainablemontereycounty.org/big-sur-home.
GARDEN GRATEFULNESS
Sustainable Pacific Grove hosts an Earth Day celebration at the city’s community garden. Tour the garden area, and watch special presentations about succession planting, composting with earthworms and more. Listen to Appalachian tunes performed by local artists Matt & Lance, and visit a children’s garden hour for story time and crafts.
Noon Saturday, April 22. Pacific Grove Community Garden, 210 Ridge Road, Pacific Grove. Free. 521-8196, sustainablemontereycounty.org/events.
RECYCLING READY
Seaside is celebrating its 12th annual Earth Day event, featuring electric vehicle testing and rides, music by Palenke Arts and activities for children. Dozens of vendors and information booths will be available and guests have an opportunity to recycle e-waste. Check out the Trashion Fashion show, where models will show off wearable works of art made of at least 90-percent recycled or repurposed materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.